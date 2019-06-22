Noble Darrell LeGore of Hagerstown, MD, passed away Thursday June 20, 2019. Born April 7, 1939 in Frederick, MD, he was the son of the late Floyd Ralston (Rastus) LeGore and Marianna (Tillie) Jones LeGore. Darrell grew up in LeGore, MD and graduated from Frederick High in 1957. That same year he married his high school sweetheart, Joyce, and then entered the Army. Upon discharge from the Army in 1960, he entered Towson State University where he earned a degree in Mathematics in 1964. After a short time teaching math in the Baltimore city school system, Darrell began his data processing career at Sun Life Insurance in Baltimore. He was employed by multiple life insurance companies in Maryland, Pennsylvania, California, Michigan, and Georgia. He served as vice president at Academy Life Insurance and later opened his own consulting firm from which he retired in 2002. Darrell was a lifelong chess player attaining the rank of Master. He won the Maryland Open in 1966 and the Baltimore Open in 1973 and again in 1976. He followed sports throughout his life and especially enjoyed playing golf with his family. He is survived by his wife, Joyce (Harbaugh) LeGore; son Eric D. LeGore and his wife Diane; daughter Sally L. Branson and her husband Brian; sister Megan (LeGore) Eyler; brother Colin R. LeGore; 5 grandchildren, 2 nieces, and 2 nephews. Family will receive friends on Wednesday June 26, 2019 at the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 133 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, MD from 7 to 9 pm. Inurnment will be at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.douglasfiery.com Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 22 to June 23, 2019