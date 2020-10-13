Nadine M. Keeney of Walkersville, MD, loving wife of Paul Keeney, passed at the age of 74 from a long term illness on 10 October 2020. Born in Yonkers, NY, she is the daughter of Albin Sabol and Cornelia (Connie) Sabol (Van Til) who preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband and eight children, Justine, Thomas, Nicole, Rebecca, Anthony, Todd, Lindsay, and Joshua; eight grandchildren, Tristin, Kaitlyn, Nicolas, Sofia, Julie, Lucas, Jacob, and Sarah; one sister, Karen Segelken of Haverstraw, NY; sons-in-law, Carlos, Steve and Richard; brother-in-law, Harvey; and daughter-in-law, Lisa. She loved to travel, but most of all, visit with family and friends. She was a devoted loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and put the needs of others before her own. She had inner strength, courage and determination, taking care of and nurturing her children while enduring her husband's many navy deployments. She will be dearly missed and always be in our thoughts, hearts, and prayers. A private viewing will be held at Stauffer funeral Home in Walkersville with interment and graveside service at Quantico National Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuenralhome.com
