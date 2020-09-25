Nancy Agnes Merriman (Armstrong Watson), 79, of Sebastian, FL formerly of Charles Town, WV, went to be in the presence of our Heavenly Father on
Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach, FL. She was the widow of Wayne E. Merriman, who passed away on July 1, 1994.
Born July 26, 1941, she was the daughter of the late George Edmund Armstrong and Nancy Agnes (Gray) Armstrong.
Nancy battled many medical adversities throughout her life, as well as personal tragedies, yet fought each one with amazing courage, resilience, endurance and bravery. She loved spending time with her family, sharing memories with friends, classic country music, and dancing. Her hobbies were creating ceramics, needlepoint, and quilting. She was a long time member of the Loyal Order of the Moose, and the American Legion, Brunswick, MD.
Nancy was a beloved daughter, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, wife, sister, aunt and friend.
She is survived by two daughters, Christine Watson Fadeley of Sebastian, FL and her husband Robert, and Beverley L. Reichman of Newman, GA; three grandchildren, Zachary R. Fadeley, Laurel F. Anderson, and Garrett S. Reichman and one great grandchild, Jacey C. Anderson; one sister, Alice I. McVickers of Baltimore, MD and one brother, Robert F. Armstrong (Sandy) of Kearneysville, WV.
In addition to her parents, and her husband, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Sharon A. Watson, two sisters, Ella Conner and Emily P. Owens; four brothers, George E. Armstrong, John P. Armstrong Sr., Charles D. Armstrong, and Daniel Armstrong.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Pleasant View Memory Gardens, Kearneysville, WV with the Rev. Duane Jensen officiating.
There will be no visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to VNA Hospice House, 901 37th Street, Vero Beach, FL 32960. During her stay at the Hospice House, her many angels showed excellent care and compassion to Nancy on her journey HOME.
Arrangements are by the Melvin T. Strider Colonial Funeral Home, Charles Town.
Those who are attending must wear a face covering and observe social distancing to comply with Covid-19 restrictions.