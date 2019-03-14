Born Annunziata Luisa Milo in Jersey City, New Jersey on February 21, 1926, Nancy Marie Amorati passed away from natural causes at the age of 92 on Monday, January 14, 2019 in Frederick, Md. She was the wife of the late Henry L. Amorati who preceded her in death in 1988. She was also predeceased by her brother Dominic Milo.



Nancy is survived by her sister Louise Mancino of Hillsborough, NJ; her children Jacquelyn Riley (Jeff) of Centennial, CO and Joseph Amorati (Cindy) of Frederick, MD; grandchildren Andrea Eisenberg (Josh) of Homewood IL, Julia Prichard (Bryan) of Middletown MD, Natalie Petersen (Corbett) also of Middletown MD, and Olivia Amorati of Frederick MD; great grandchildren Henry and Copley Eisenberg, and Landon and Leah Prichard.



Family will receive friends on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Keeney & Basford funeral home, 106 East Church St., Frederick, MD. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery will take place at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019 where a private grave-side service will be held for family members. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , www.lung.org



Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 14 to Mar. 18, 2019