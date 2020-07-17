Nancy Bessell

Nancy Ethel (Thompson) Bessell, age 87, of Frederick, MD passed away July 3, 2020 at Citizens Care and Rehab. Born January 15, 1933 in Whitinsville, MA to Arthur and Margaret (McKee) Thompson, the family moved to Washington DC in 1946. She was married in 1951 and settled into the DC suburbs.



In the mid 1970's, Nancy took a job at Bethesda Naval Hospital in the chaplains office. After many years there, she moved to Frederick in 1990 with her mother Maggie. She worked for Berry Chiropractic Center for quite some time before taking a job at Sunrise of Frederick where she was the front desk hostess and loved interacting with patients and visitors. Her last years were spent living at Citizens Care where she developed a strong bond with many of the caring professionals that work there.



Family was the most important part of her life and she was very involved with all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Nancy was predeceased by her parents, daughter Vicki Lynn and many cousins, aunts and uncles.



She is survived by her daughter Dawn Hayes, son Brett Bessell (Lisa), grandchildren Kristin and Shannon Hayes, Casey DeRobertis (Domenic), Wade Bessell and great grandchildren Gavin, Cayden, Blake and Gianna, as well as many dogs who loved her!



A memorial service will be held at a later time.



