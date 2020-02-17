Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Brashears
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Brashears

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Brashears Obituary
Nancy A. Brashears, 82, of Frederick, passed from this life on Saturday, February 15. Born on September 7, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Clarence N. Kline and Marie Susan (Biddinger) Kline. She was the wife of 60 years to the late Jesse H. Brashears, Jr.

Nancy had a great love and dedication to her family - they were the first and foremost important thing to her. She enjoyed cooking, especially holiday gatherings with the family, vegetable and flower gardening.

She is survived by 3 children, Debbie Rice (Jerry), Becky Krolak (Dave), Greg Brashears and fiance Lisa Miller; Grandchildren Scott Edmonds (Missy), Randy Edmonds (Christine) Laura Brashears, Kathy Moran, and Jerry Blentlinger; Great-Grandchildren Clayton, McKenzie, Destinee, Hailey, Hannah, Lacey, Gregory and Brady as well as a sister-in-law, Jessie Mary Oden. Mrs. Brashears is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her beloved son Jesse H Brashears, III (Butch); 4 sisters Ruth Sexton, Doris Blickenstaff, Ethel Burdette and Shirley Cook; a brother, Harold Kline (Skip) and a grandson Gregory A. Brashears, Jr.

The family will receive family and friends on Thursday, February 20 from 1 pm - 2pm at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. A celebration of Nancy`s life journey will follow at 2 pm. Pastor David Fossett will officiate. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

Expession of sympathy may be shared with the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stauffer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -