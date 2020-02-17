|
Nancy A. Brashears, 82, of Frederick, passed from this life on Saturday, February 15. Born on September 7, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Clarence N. Kline and Marie Susan (Biddinger) Kline. She was the wife of 60 years to the late Jesse H. Brashears, Jr.
Nancy had a great love and dedication to her family - they were the first and foremost important thing to her. She enjoyed cooking, especially holiday gatherings with the family, vegetable and flower gardening.
She is survived by 3 children, Debbie Rice (Jerry), Becky Krolak (Dave), Greg Brashears and fiance Lisa Miller; Grandchildren Scott Edmonds (Missy), Randy Edmonds (Christine) Laura Brashears, Kathy Moran, and Jerry Blentlinger; Great-Grandchildren Clayton, McKenzie, Destinee, Hailey, Hannah, Lacey, Gregory and Brady as well as a sister-in-law, Jessie Mary Oden. Mrs. Brashears is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her beloved son Jesse H Brashears, III (Butch); 4 sisters Ruth Sexton, Doris Blickenstaff, Ethel Burdette and Shirley Cook; a brother, Harold Kline (Skip) and a grandson Gregory A. Brashears, Jr.
The family will receive family and friends on Thursday, February 20 from 1 pm - 2pm at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. A celebration of Nancy`s life journey will follow at 2 pm. Pastor David Fossett will officiate. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Expession of sympathy may be shared with the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.
