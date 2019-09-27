|
|
Nancy Caroline "EE" Lewis, 88 of Myersville, MD, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Williamsport Retirement Center, Williamsport, MD.
She was the devoted and loving wife of 63 years to the late Lawrence L. Lewis who preceded her in death October 3, 2015.
Born October 3, 1930 in Myersville, MD, she was the daughter of the late John Franklin and Mattie Susan Blickenstaff Harshman.
Nancy graduated from MHS class of 1948
She was formerly employed with A&P Grocery Store, Frederick where she met Lawrence and was aslo employed at J. C. Penney, Frederick.
Nancy was a lifelong member of The Myersville Church of the Brethren. She could often be found in the kitchen of the Wolfsville Ruritan Club and the Wolfsville Volunteer Fire Company or baking cakes for their events.
Nancy is survived and will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her son Terry L. Lewis and companion Patty Rzomp of Maugansville, her niece Patty Lynn Ricketts, Myersville and great niece Karen Ricketts-Ramge and husband Fred of Myersville as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews from the Lewis families.
Also preceding her in death was her sister, Flora Virginia Lynn Skinner, brothers-in-law Robert W. Lynn and Frank E. Skinner.
Funeral Service will be Monday, September 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at J. L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Md., with Pastor Rachel Bittle Black officiating
The family will receive friends Monday, from 10:00 a.m until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Grossnickle Church of Brethren Cemetery, Myersville
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Myersville Church of the Brethren, P O Box 403, Myersville, MD 21773; the Wolfsville Vol Fire Company, 12464 Wolfsville Road, Myersville, MD 21773 or The Grossnickle Church of the Brethren Cemetery Fund,
P. O. Box 575, Myersville, MD 21773.
The family would like to thank all of the special nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends for their generous support and acts of kindness over the years and during this difficult time
Last but not least we would like to express our sincere appreciation to the staff for the loving and compassionate care on 4 East, 4 South and 5 South at Meritus Medical Center, Williamsport Retirement Center Rehabilitation 1st floor and 2nd floor Canal Heights Side and Hospice of Washington County.
Online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019