|
|
Nancy Katherine Hunt Craig of Germantown, MD passed away December 23, 2019 at Shady Grove Hospital after a long & hard-fought battle with numerous illnesses, mainly Type I Diabetes since she was fifteen, then cancer and recently strokes.
Nancy was born in Binghamton, NY to Alyce E. and the late Donald R. Hunt, Sr., and raised in Montgomery County. She graduated from Springbrook High School and Montgomery College.
Nancy was dearly loved by all of her family; her husband, Keith Craig, who has been her devoted caregiver; their beloved daughter, Katherine Ann and husband James Grim of Poolesville, and six grandchildren, James Joseph, Katelyn Jane, Jacklyn Marie, Madilyn Ava, and twins, Jacob Donald & Joseph Michael. Nancy's grandchildren were the light of her life in recent years.
Nancy also leaves to cherish the memories of their lifetimes, her siblings, Donald R. Hunt, Jr. & wife Patricia Lawrence of Cascade, MD; and Patricia Ann Hunt of Leesburg, VA; two uncles, Bill Hunt (Marion) of Florida, Jack Ennis of Syracuse, and many cousins, nephews and other family members.
Before her illness took over, she was "Nancy with the Laughing Face". She loved music and dancing; she took life as it came and made the most of it.
God love you, Nancy. May you rest in peace. We will never stop loving you.
Visitation will be held from 1 - 3 PM on Sunday, December 29th at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org) or to a .
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019