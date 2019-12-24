Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-1577
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Craig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Craig

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Craig Obituary
Nancy Katherine Hunt Craig of Germantown, MD passed away December 23, 2019 at Shady Grove Hospital after a long & hard-fought battle with numerous illnesses, mainly Type I Diabetes since she was fifteen, then cancer and recently strokes.

Nancy was born in Binghamton, NY to Alyce E. and the late Donald R. Hunt, Sr., and raised in Montgomery County. She graduated from Springbrook High School and Montgomery College.

Nancy was dearly loved by all of her family; her husband, Keith Craig, who has been her devoted caregiver; their beloved daughter, Katherine Ann and husband James Grim of Poolesville, and six grandchildren, James Joseph, Katelyn Jane, Jacklyn Marie, Madilyn Ava, and twins, Jacob Donald & Joseph Michael. Nancy's grandchildren were the light of her life in recent years.

Nancy also leaves to cherish the memories of their lifetimes, her siblings, Donald R. Hunt, Jr. & wife Patricia Lawrence of Cascade, MD; and Patricia Ann Hunt of Leesburg, VA; two uncles, Bill Hunt (Marion) of Florida, Jack Ennis of Syracuse, and many cousins, nephews and other family members.

Before her illness took over, she was "Nancy with the Laughing Face". She loved music and dancing; she took life as it came and made the most of it.

God love you, Nancy. May you rest in peace. We will never stop loving you.

Visitation will be held from 1 - 3 PM on Sunday, December 29th at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org) or to a .
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -