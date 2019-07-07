Nancy Jane Gaydar, 83, died on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at her Frederick, Maryland home following a long bout with cancer.



Nancy was born in Dover, Ohio on December 1, 1935, the daughter of Archie and Sivilla Domer. She graduated from Ohio University in 1957. It was at OU that she met her husband of 34 years, the late Lieutenant Colonel Leonard E. Gaydar.



During her husband's military career, Nancy taught music and elementary education both in the United States and abroad as the couple accepted various assignments in Colorado, Indiana, Maryland, Germany, Belgium, and Paraguay. Along the way, Nancy learned to speak Spanish. After retiring from teaching, she worked in women's retail at Talbot's and later at Coldwater Creek.



Nancy is predeceased by her brother Joseph. She is survived by her siblings James Domer and Janet Rowe, by her daughters Kathleen Drezwicki (John) and Teresa Gaydar (Jim).



Nancy was an outgoing and friendly person. She loved to travel and to play bridge and mahjong with friends. She was an avid sports fan, particularly of Ohio State football and St. Louis Cardinals baseball. Nancy also loved to knit and crochet, making dozens of beautiful afghans that she donated to charity.



The family will greet friends on Thursday, July 11 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Oppossumtown Pike. A funeral mass and burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made in Nancy's name to Armed Services Arts Partnership at www.asapasap.org.



Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 7 to July 8, 2019