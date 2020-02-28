|
Nancy Meadows passed away from this life on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at her home in Gaithersburg, MD.
Born on November 3, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Francis (Frank) Howard and Ethel (Mills) Howard.
Nancy will be lovingly remembered by her children, Cindee Kemp Wolford and James (Jay) Phillips; her grandchildren, Lauree Wolford Pierce (Adam), Kelly Kemp and Ashton Phillips; her great grandchildren, Henry, John, Mazie and Shepherd Pierce and Charlie Rose Kemp.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, E. Dale Meadows and previous husband, James F. Phillips; her son George F. Kemp III, grandson, George F. Kemp IV, sister, Lois Howard and brother, Marvin (Sonny) Howard.
In the past few years, Nancy adored spending time with her great grandchildren and was always available to read a book or slide down a slide with them. She loved to sew and many family and friends were the lucky recipients of her quilts and blankets.
Nancy has requested that there be no funeral service, so the family asks that her family and friends take a moment to fondly remember her.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020