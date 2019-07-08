Mrs. Nancy Lee Baker, 83, of Walkersville, passed away on Saturday July 6, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital.



Born September 22nd, 1935 in New Market, she was a daughter of the late Roy L. and Gladys P. Delauter. Following her graduation from Frederick High School in 1953, Nancy spent many years caring for and supporting her family. After the passing of her husband, Mr. Harry W. Baker, Sr., Nancy found herself in the workforce. For 17 years she served as a teller at Fredericktowne Bank, and most recently she spent the last 18 years working as a teaching assistant at Walkersville Weekday School. In addition to working full time, she also spent more than 20 years volunteering for both Walkersville Volunteer Rescue and Fire Company, working both Thursday night Bingo and the annual Walkersville Carnival.



Some of her hobbies included, watching sports, as an avid Orioles, Washington Capitals and Dallas Cowboys Fan; visiting NYC and attending Broadway shows and being front in center to support her grandchildren in their sporting competitions and theatrical productions. She was also a member of Walkersville United Methodist Church, which she attended regularly.



She is survived by her sons, Harry W. Baker and wife, Liz, of Walkersville and David Baker and wife Lisa of Thurmont; grandsons, Jason Baker and wife Tina, Zachary Roberson, Corey West, Curtis Baker, Joel Roberson, Brad Kidd and Wife Brittany and Dusty Kidd; Great Grandchildren, Dustin Baker, Nathan Baker, Nova Kidd and Bailey Kidd. She is also survived by sisters, Delores Murphy and Clara Crone and brother, Richard Delauter; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, special friends and family.



In addition to her husband, Nancy is predeceased by her daughter Marcia Lynn Roberson; one grandson, Robert Faulkner; three sisters Marie, Annabelle and Shirley and a brother Roy Delauter.



The family will receive friends from 3-5pm and 7-9pm on Friday July 12th at the Keeney and Basford P.A. Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. Private graveside interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday Afternoon at 3pm at Walkersville United Methodist Church, 22 Main Street, Walkersville.



In lieu of Flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Walkersville Volunteer Fire Company, Walkersville Volunteer Rescue Company or Walkersville Weekday School c/o Walkersville United Methodist Church.



Online memories may be shared with the family at keeneybasford.com Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 8 to July 9, 2019