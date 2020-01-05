|
|
Nancy Lee Edwards Paul who was born March 2, 1932 to Almarie Briggs Moore Edwards and Loys Irving Edwards in Washington, D.C., died peacefully January 3rd at Buckinghams Choice outside of Buckeystown, MD.
Nancy Lee graduated from National Cathedral School and earned a B.A. in English (with a minor in Spanish) from Sweet Briar College, Sweet Briar, VA. She loved Sweet Briar and made friends there for life. Following college, she enjoyed working for the National Security Agency in Washington, D.C., learning Indonesian as part of her job as an analyst.
In 1955 she married Norman G. Paul to whom she remained married for 25 years. They had four children: Stephen Robert Paul (Chapel Hill, NC), Linda Marie Paul (Kingston, PA), Kathleen Sharon Paul (Dallas, TX), and Elizabeth Anne Paul (Halfway, MD). Nancy Lee was dedicated to the well-being of her children, involved in school and many activities. She formed and led a troop of Brownie Girl Scouts and later added a troop of Junior Girl Scouts, troops so active and popular that Nancy Lee was offered a position with the national Girl Scout organization. After the family moved to Gapland in 1971, Nancy Lee worked at Harper & Row as an editor of medical textbooks before becoming an employment counselor for the state, working in the Frederick office until her retirement in 2000. She was very active in the American Association of University Women (AAUW), the Antietam Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), and All Saints Episcopal Church including St. Mary's Guild. She loved playing bridge with a variety of friends. She delighted in two trips with St. Albans' Flying Bulldogs to Ireland and the U.K. and various trips in the U.S. with children or friends.
Nancy Lee loved animals and when the family moved from DC to a property outside of Gapland, MD they designated it a wildlife sanctuary. Many abandoned cats, dogs and a horse who retired from a riding stable were also valued residents. Nancy Lee became involved with programs that work to expose and to end the terrible exploitation animals experience on factory farms, in entertainment, fur production, etc. She volunteered for PETA and participated in numerous conferences and protests, traveling to Boston, MA, and other places for big ones. From the time she became vegetarian in 1977 until her death she worked to inform others of these issues and to facilitate change.
She is survived by her children, her two grandchildren, Alexander Bradford Paul (Chapel Hill, NC) and David Arthur Paul (San Francisco, CA) as well as the last of her many rescued cats, Earl Gray (Kingston, PA).
A memorial service will be held at Buckingham's Choice in the multipurpose room, Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 2PM.
In lieu of flowers, Nancy Lee requested that donations be made to Poplar Spring Animal Sanctuary in Poolesville, MD (www.animalsanctuary.org ), The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee (www.elephants.com ), or Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (www.pcrm.org ).
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020