Nancy Lee (Webber) Smith died peacefully on November 14, 2020, at the Meadows, Homewood at Crumland Farms, Frederick, Maryland. Nancy was born in Knoxville, Maryland, August 6, 1932, to Vernon and Goldie (Campbell) Webber. For 65 years, she was the loving wife of Franklin E. Smith, who predeceased her in January 2016.In her early years, Nancy lived in Brunswick, but made Walkersville her home in 1946. Walkersville was very special to Nancy; she always loved the town and its people. She was a member of the Walkersville United Methodist Church since 1946 and sang in the choir most of her years there. With regard to music, she later sang with the Sweet Adelines and various quartets, and later still with the Catoctin Canaries.Nancy found a great satisfaction in raising her children, and as they grew, she also enjoyed working at Ray's Service in Walkersville. Later, she and her husband, Frank, moved near Thurmont. They loved their property, "Serenity Acres," where their children and grandchildren enjoyed many happy times. Nancy enjoyed working at the Top of the Plaza in Thurmont and also volunteering at the Thurmont Senior Center. She enjoyed sketching and painting and began to work more seriously on her painting skills after her retirement. In her later years, Nancy became an accomplished watercolorist. Her paintings were often hung in the art hall at Homewood, where she and Frank resided in recent years.A common thread in Nancy's life was her love of people. Folks would often tell her family how much they loved her and how special she was to them. You could see this in her retail work, her volunteer work, and later, in the way the staff at the Meadows spoke of her. The Meadows staff was wonderful to "Nan," and became an extended family to her. Her family will be forever grateful for the love and grace the Meadows staff shared with Nancy for over four years. Those who knew and loved her knew she lived her life as she wished: "I tried to live my life as a Christian, to know God's love, and to pass it on."Besides her husband, Frank, Nancy was predeceased in death by her sisters, Mabel Jennings, Mildred Cauliflower, and Anna Livingston, as well as by her brother, Charles Webber. Also predeceasing her was granddaughter, Rebecca Klipp, and son-in-law, Henry (Hank) Moller.Surviving Nancy are beloved children Melissa Moller of Frederick, Allen (Sharon) Smith of Brunswick, Martha (Jamie) McNally of North Carolina, and Amy (Dave) Boroughs of Walkersville. She was the loving grandmother of Gina (Klipp) Williams of Kansas, Jennifer (Klipp) Whitman, Corey McNally and Michael McNally of North Carolina, Mallory Smith, Grant Moller, Abigail Boroughs, and Grace Boroughs, all of Frederick County and great-grandmother to Colin Amtower, Teagan Williams, Gabriel and Kira Whitman, Cameron, Chase, and Casey Codington, and Brian and Kristen Moller. She is also survived by brother-in-law Bill Smith and wife Karen of Harrisonburg, Virginia, and many beloved nieces and nephews and their families. Nancy was blessed with many friends, and will be especially missed by long-time friend, Faye Bevard.A private graveside service will be held. In honor of Nancy's life, please feel free to support: Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701 or The Meadows Staff, Homewood at Crumland Farms, The Resident Association, 7407 Willow Road, Frederick, MD 21702.