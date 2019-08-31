|
Nancy Ella Sexton Lidie, age 71, long time resident of Frederick, passed away on August 29, 2019, in Kearneysville, WV. She was born on May 23, 1948, in Frederick, MD to James and Beatrice Cheeks Sexton. She was the former wife of Gary "Pee Wee" Lidie.
Nancy had a fun and outgoing personality. She loved to play cards and spending time doing that with friends and at the Moose Club. She especially enjoyed her Dallas Cowboys & Redskins rivalry with her friends and family (especially with Jason S. & Billy P. !).
She was well known in the Frederick community from her various past jobs. Early on as a taxi cab driver, she then became a hair dresser, and later on worked for the Cancer Research Center in animal care at Ft. Detrick.
She is survived by one daughter Misti Lidie, one grand-daughter Courtney Lidie, great-grandson Brayden, sister Shirley Jean Hilderbrand and husband William, special niece Kim Hilderbrand, and special cousin Bill Cheeks.
She was preceded in death by her son, Gary Lee Lidie, Jr., siblings Maxine Losee, Bobby James Sexton, and Rufus Sexton. She will be greatly missed by many nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends, and special friends Linda & Johnny Fowler, Jason Smith and their family's.
A memorial service at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick, will be held on Tuesday September 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Food fellowship and sharing of memories will follow at the Frederick Moose on East Patrick Street, Frederick MD., immediately following memorial service.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, 2019