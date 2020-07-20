Nancy Moseley Daughtry, loving wife and mother of three, passed away at the age of 79 after a lengthy and incredibly hard-fought battle with ovarian cancer. She was the daughter of Lillian Bullard Moseley and Alvin Raffield Moseley of Laurinburg, NC.She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Col. (Ret.) Ben P. Daughtry; two daughters, Beth Norton (John) & Cathy Kogler (Tim); and son, Bryan Daughtry. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Evelyn & Joanna Norton (Joseph Williams), Emily & Katie Kogler, and Brooke & Ben Daughtry, II. In addition, she is survived by an extensive family including nieces, nephews, in-laws, and cousins. She was pre-deceased by her grandsons Nicholas and Christopher Kogler, as well as her parents and sister Anne Moseley Hardaway.Nancy attended Peace College in Raleigh, NC graduating with an AA degree; New York State University at the Plattsburg, NY campus; and the Inter American University in San German, Puerto Rico graduating with a B.S. in Education with Summa Cum Laude honors. In addition, she completed a Master Equivalence Program with Honors through a Montgomery County Public Schools-sponsored program.She married the love of her life, Ben, in 1961 and they began their great life journey together. For 24 years they were an Air Force military family, which often involved moving and starting over and she holds claim to having set up a total of 15 homes! They settled in Maryland in 1974 where she became a vital part of the community and her church. Nancy was truly a "people person", someone who never met a stranger. She was the 'pied piper" of friendship, always meeting new people and collecting new friends along the way, including making everyone she met feel important. As an extremely extroverted person with a God-given gift of hospitality, she was known for bringing people together for spontaneous gatherings and for hosting friends and strangers who were "coming into town". Many years ago she claimed Flag Day as "her" holiday and would throw an elaborate party with a parade for old and young alike as well as lots of patriotic songs!Nancy loved animals, especially dogs and horses, and shared this passion with her family. She enjoyed riding and watching her children develop a love for their own animals throughout their lives. She had great compassion for the elder dog population and adopted several dogs later in their lives when most people would overlook them as too old. She loved gardening, especially flowers, and her wild birds that came throughout the year brought her great joy. She loved to "porch-sit" with friends and family or just in reflection with the Lord. Her ability to "whistle" her children home at the end of a day was a famous skill long before the days of cell phones. She was adventurous and truly lived every day of her life and taught us all not to take the gift of another day for granted. She was a great motivator, encourager and supported her friends and family in the pursuit of their dreams by teaching us to never settle for less than we can be and to make the world a better place.Nancy was a career educator, and everyone wanted to have her as their teacher! She had a talent for captivating and engaging children, making learning fun and exciting. She taught for 33 years, the majority of which were spent at Travilah Elementary School in North Potomac, MD. She also taught for 3 years at Poolesville Elementary School. She retired from teaching in 1999, but continued to substitute teach for an additional 10 years. In addition, Nancy spent numerous years leading and inspiring children in their faith journey at Darnestown Presbyterian Church. One of her great joys was running into her "children" as they grew into adulthood and how she had influenced their life through her gift of teaching.She left us these words, "Thank you for being the BEST family and for such supportive and amazing friends. I hope you'll be reminded of me when you see happy children, dogs and horses, gardens and porches and an iced beverage in a tall glass. I have no doubt I'll see you all again."Due to COVID19 a private graveside service is planned at the Darnestown Presbyterian Church (DPC) Cemetery where she had been an active church member and leader for 46+ years. The service will be led by the DPC Senior Pastor Rev. Neill Morgan. When the COVID19 situation allows for safe public gatherings, a memorial and celebration of life service will be planned at the DPC newly renovated and expanded sanctuary. To be notified of this event, please provide your contact information to the following email address: celebratingnancyd@gmail.com. The family has requested, in lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution be made to the Darnestown Presbyterian Church for the DPC Building Fund (please note on memo line), mailed to Darnestown Presbyterian Church, P.O. 3070, Gaithersburg, MD 20885.All arrangements are being managed by Hilton's Funeral Home, Barnesville, MD 20838.