Nancy Mae Fogle, age 82, of New Market, died Monday, July 1, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital.



Born April 23, 1937 on the family farm on Coppermine Road, she was the daughter of the late Russell Mathias Barton and Belva Isabel Brown Barton. She was the wife of John H. Fogle, her husband of 63 years.



Mrs. Fogle was a graduate of Frederick High School and was a member of Grace Rocky Hill Lutheran Church, Woodsboro. She retired from the Frederick County Board of Education, working all her 28 years as a well-loved secretary at Liberty Elementary. She then worked in customer service in the banking industry for more than 10 years. She was a member of the Maryland Association of Educational Office Personnel, where she held numerous board positions.



She enjoyed flower gardening and was a great baker and cook. She especially enjoyed reading, having read a new book almost every week. She was a wonderful person in all facets of her life.



Surviving, in addition to her husband, are son, Johnny L. Fogle of Columbia; sister, Patsy V. Shank and husband Wayne of Damascus; and two nieces, Terry L. Shank and Jenny R. Haugh.



She was predeceased by two brothers, Thomas and Kenneth Barton; and nephew, Dwaine Shank.



The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro on Friday, July 5 from 7 to 9 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, July 6 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Rocky Hill Cemetery, Woodsboro.



Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 2 to July 3, 2019