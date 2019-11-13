|
On November 5, 2019, Nancy Hamlett of Damascus, Md. was called to heaven. Nancy was born in Nanticoke, Pa. to the late George Claude Deluca and Mother Helen Macyda Deluca, now of Thurmont, Md., on March 21, 1950. The Deluca's, including Nancy and her sister Carol, moved from Wanamie, Pa. to Wheaton, Md. in 1952.
Nancy attended St. Catherine Laboure' School, Elizabeth Seaton and Albert Einstein High and The University of Maryland. Nancy married her High School sweetheart Lewis Hamlett in 1972 and they've lived in Damascus since 1977. Nancy's sister, Carol Council and her husband Tommy now live in Morehead City, N.C.
Nancy was a caring, loving and nurturing mother to her two children: Daughter Angela Hamlett Cotie currently lives with her husband Kenneth with their amazing and beautiful children Kayla, Zachary, Joseph and Kenneth Jr. in Missouri City, Tx. Her son Andrew Hamlett, with his wife Laurie and their equally amazing and beautiful son and daughter Aiden and Rowan, reside in Spotsylvania, Va. All of Nancy's grandchildren call her "Grams".
Nancy was passionately involved in school, community, church and neighborhood activities throughout the Damascus area. Her understated approach was greatly appreciated by those who sought-out her advice, leadership and help. All were welcome in her home and in her heart.
Nancy worked for 30 years as a claims processor for the American Postal Workers Union Hospital Plan. She shared her love of cards, puzzles, games and jokes with anyone who came under her umbrella of friendship and solace. No one who entered her home ever left a stranger. Bingo, a good laugh, a beautiful bird, cold pork chops or a good Hallmark movie along with the love of her family could always bring out her sunshine filled smile.
There will be a Memorial "Gathering" for Nancy on Saturday November 16 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Damascus, Md. beginning at 10:30am. Funeral Services will start at 11:30 with expressions of remembrance. A funeral Mass will commence precisely at noon.
A luncheon reception will be held in St. Paul's Parish Center following the services.
Please wear bright clothing to reflect Nancy's brightly colored spirit. In lieu of flowers we ask donations to be made to in Nancy's name.
Expressions of love and sympathy can be made for Nancy at www.molesworthwilliams.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019