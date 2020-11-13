Nancy Marie Shankle, 80, of Frederick, Maryland, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 8, 2020.



Born on October 8, 1940, in Frederick, Maryland she was the daughter of the late Durward and Doris (Waltz) Sines.



Nancy was a 1958 graduate of Frederick High School. She was a lifelong member of Araby United Methodist Church where she served as secretary for the United Methodist Women. She retired from Frederick County Public Schools after 36 years of employment as a bus driver. She was also a member of the Frederick Elks Lodge.



Nancy loved and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There was nothing that she enjoyed more than spending time with her family and friends. She was an avid gardener, who loved tending to her flowers and birds. Nancy enjoyed going on cruises with her husband and family. Her favorite pastime was to play bingo with her sister and niece. She also loved traveling the countryside in the motorhome with her husband.



Nancy had a heart of gold. She was patient, kind, caring, and most of all, loving. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.



She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Thomas Shankle of Frederick; three children, Karen L. McLeod, Mark W. Shankle and wife Lisa, Clint T. Shankle and wife Kim; 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Marguerite Damuth.



A memorial Service will be planned at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Frederick County Hospice 516 Trail Avenue



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store