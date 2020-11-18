Nancy Walker Molesworth, 89, died peacefully at Homewood in Frederick, MD on November 15, 2020. She was born on May 31, 1931 in Waynesville, NC. Nancy was predeceased by her parents, Paul H. and Juanita Medford Walker and by three siblings, Paul Jr., Lenora and Gladys.
Nancy was raised in Waynesville, NC and Baltimore, MD. She was a 1952 Graduate of Western Maryland College, where she met her late husband, Jack Molesworth.
Nancy had a long teaching career in the Frederick County public schools. She was an active member of the Frederick Women's Civic Club and the Frederick Historical Society. To the delight of her community and family, she represented the State of Maryland in the 1964 Mrs. America Pageant. Nancy will be remembered as an inquisitive and creative soul who inspired her children to appreciate all the beauty in the world. Nancy was a spirited member of the Homewood community at The Lodge, where she happily resided the last five years of her life.
Survivors include her three children: Janet M. Hough (Terry), Jean M. Kee (Ed), and Dr. John Molesworth (Debbie). She adored her six grandchildren: Sarah, Ted, Caroline, Laura, Jack and Kelly; two step-grandchildren, Coby and Julie, and four great grandchildren.
