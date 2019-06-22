Nancy Joann Nichols, 71, of Jefferson passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was the beloved wife of William Nichols. She was born on February 13, 1948 to the late Charles E. and Anna Pauline Lapole.



Nancy loved to be out in the sun either at the beach or working in her flower bed. She was a member of Jefferson and Brunswick Volunteer Fire Departments, as well as the Brunswick Eagles and Jefferson United Church of Christ.



In addition to her husband she is survived by her children Diane Shew and husband Tim, and Greg Nichols and wife Elizabeth, grandchildren, Murphy Alan and Avett Lee Nichols, siblings, Martha Himes, Wanda Russell, and Eddie Lapole. She was preceded in death by her grandson Parker Weston Nichols. She will be greatly missed by many additional family and friends.



Family and friends can gather at Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick on Tuesday June 25, 2019 from 2-4PM and 7-9 PM. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday June, 26, 2019 at 11 AM with a visitation an hour prior at Jefferson United Church of Christ, 3837 Jefferson Pike, Jefferson. Interment will follow at Jefferson Reformed Cemetery. In addition to flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to Jefferson Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 578, Jefferson, MD, 21755. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 22 to June 23, 2019