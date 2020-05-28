Nancy Lee Paul, 83, of Ijamsville, passed at away at home surrounded by family on May 28, 2020.
She was born March 23, 1937 to the late Lucian & Marie Brigham. She was a daycare provider as well as a foster parent, and was passionate about caring for children. She had great love for her many children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and cherished all of her family. The love was mutual. She loved receiving photos of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also loved the simple things that connect family and community, such as cooking and yard sales. Despite being a diminutive lady, Nancy was a yard work pro, and could build up a pile of sticks bigger than herself. Other than the bushes she tackled, Nancy never had an enemy.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by siblings, David and Gloria; and cousin, Belva Bowers.
Nancy leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband, George Paul, Sr.; 2 brothers, Ronnie & Donnie; 4 children, Joyce Tomlinson (Tommie), George Paul, Jr. (Chris), Kenny Paul (Tammy), & Michael Paul; 10 grandchildren, David (Brooke), Justin, Jonathan (Nicole), Kevin, Timothy (Susan), Phillip (Megan), Kenneth, Jr. (Katy), Kayla, Ashley, & Megan; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Calling hours will be 10 am- 12pm Saturday May 30 at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mtn. Hwy. Frederick, MD, where a graveside service will follow.
To sign the online guestbook and leave condolences, please visit www.resthaven.us.
She was born March 23, 1937 to the late Lucian & Marie Brigham. She was a daycare provider as well as a foster parent, and was passionate about caring for children. She had great love for her many children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and cherished all of her family. The love was mutual. She loved receiving photos of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also loved the simple things that connect family and community, such as cooking and yard sales. Despite being a diminutive lady, Nancy was a yard work pro, and could build up a pile of sticks bigger than herself. Other than the bushes she tackled, Nancy never had an enemy.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by siblings, David and Gloria; and cousin, Belva Bowers.
Nancy leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband, George Paul, Sr.; 2 brothers, Ronnie & Donnie; 4 children, Joyce Tomlinson (Tommie), George Paul, Jr. (Chris), Kenny Paul (Tammy), & Michael Paul; 10 grandchildren, David (Brooke), Justin, Jonathan (Nicole), Kevin, Timothy (Susan), Phillip (Megan), Kenneth, Jr. (Katy), Kayla, Ashley, & Megan; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Calling hours will be 10 am- 12pm Saturday May 30 at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mtn. Hwy. Frederick, MD, where a graveside service will follow.
To sign the online guestbook and leave condolences, please visit www.resthaven.us.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 28 to May 29, 2020.