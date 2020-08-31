Nancy R. Jones, 59, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at her home. Born on July 22, 1961, in Pittsburgh, PA, she was the daughter of John Anthony Rossi and Ann (Tocco) Rossi.Nancy was a 1979 graduate from Ygnacio Valley High School in Concord, California and attended college at Cayuga Community College in Auburn, New York.Nancy worked for TRW Inc Union Springs and Auburn, New York. as a machine programmer and served as Union Vice President for 4 years and served on the union contacted negotiation committee. For last 4 years she worked part time at Dickerson Market, Dickerson Maryland.Nancy had a special gift with dogs, cats and loved all animals. She loved living in California and enjoyed the ocean, sun and warm weather. She will be truly missed by her significant other, Steven, along with family and friends.She is survived by her sons: Jonathan Jones and Christopher Jones of Auburn, NY, her brother Vincent Rossi (fiance Susan), sisters Mary Rossi-Coajou (Patrick) and Christine Steer (Jeff) and many nieces and nephews.Memorial donations may be made to Frederick County Animal Control or FDAC: