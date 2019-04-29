Nancy Jean Shipe, 70, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital.



Born on October 20, 1948, in Charleston, SC, she was the daughter of Dorothy Louise Sillers Steinmetz of Hagerstown and the late James Arthur Wallace.



She was a travel agent with Empress Travel in Frederick. She loved selling travel, as well as traveling herself. In later years, she especially enjoyed cruises with her mother.



Nancy was an active member at Trinity United Methodist Church in Frederick and had a strong Christian faith. She had a giving heart and enjoyed helping people including as a volunteer with Partners in Care of Frederick.



Surviving, in addition to her mother, are her son, Michael Graham and wife Angela, of Ravenswood, WV; three grandchildren: Jacob Graham, Zack Graham and Allisyn Graham all of Ravenswood, WV; her stepson, Kevin Shipe and wife Christine of Urbana and their daughters: Jordan Shipe and Samantha Shipe; a sister, Kathy Miller and husband Bobby of MD's Eastern Shore; and step-brothers Michael Steinmetz of Frederick and John Steinmetz of Delaware. She was preceded in death by her father and a brother, Jimmy Wallace.



The family will receive friends from 5:30-8:00 PM on Friday, May 3, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702.



A celebration of Nancy's life will take place at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 4, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 703 W Patrick Street, Frederick, MD 21701. Rev. Dr. Eliezer Valentin-Castanon will officiate. Interment will be at Rest Haven Cemetery in Hagerstown, MD.



Memorial donations may be made directly to Trinity United Methodist at trinityfrederick.org.



Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019