Nancy Whitney

Nancy Hubbell Whitney, age 72, died on October 24, 2020. Her husband of 53 years, Joseph Charles Whitney, was by her side- as he had been throughout her 14-year struggle with Alzheimer's disease.From the earliest photos of her as an infant until her last moments, her dark eyes held the bright spark of her being. She was raised in Mohawk, NY, by her parents Stephen Herbert Hubbell and Ruth Howell Hubbell. As a child, Nancy was creative, athletic, and attuned to the wellbeing of small animals. She loved assisting her father in beekeeping, picking strawberries with her grandmother (Marion Lock Howell), riding through fields with her cousins (Claudia and Mick Hubbell), making pink popcorn balls with her aunt (Dorothy Anderson Hubbell) and making vinegar candy with her grandfather (George W. Howell).Though already having her BS in Physical Education from University of Maryland, she returned to school for nursing at Frederick Community College. Nancy worked as an RN for many years at Frederick Memorial Hospital and later specialized in cardiac rehabilitation, bringing her training as an educator to her commitment to whole-person health care. When she retired to focus on her own health, her positive impact was celebrated by dozens of current and former colleagues and patients.Nancy delighted in her three granddaughters (Sara Joyce, Allison Marian, and Leann Nancy Lamonica)-playing, snuggling, telling stories, and encouraging their curiosity. She enjoyed trips with Joe to Green Ridge State Forest, New Germany State Park, the Chesapeake Bay, Sweden, and to Taize, France, nurturing her meditative nature. Throughout her life, she retained her natural elegance and her love for plants, animals, and beauty-gardening, hiking, camping, always noticing the details of the natural world. She generously offered care to patients, neighbors, family, and countless stray animals, and maintained connection with school friends living in New York State, Sweden, and Japan. She adored her nieces and nephews; those born while she was still able to sew each have a personalized Raggedy Ann or Andy made by Aunt Nancy.A long-time member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jefferson, MD, she expressed her service-oriented spirituality through parish nursing and managing the Jefferson Food Bank for twenty years. Her beautiful handwriting still graces the food bank shelves. She supported the youth of our community through leadership in Girl Scouts, church youth group, and PFLAG.Nancy was deeply intelligent, gifted with language, alert to injustice, and, though often quiet, she contained powerful emotions and a witty brilliance. Her niece Suzanne has aptly described her combination of "compassion, strength, composure, and organization." She demonstrated courage, integrity, and humility in facing and healing difficult experiences. She knew every lyric in the Simon & Garfunkle canon.She is survived by her husband Joe and three children: Amy Christine Whitney (Gary Hodges) of Ithaca, NY; Jana Whitney Lamonica (Robert) of Shippensburg, PA; and Stephen Charles Whitney (Lauren Hudacik) of Kensington, MD. She is also survived by her sister Carol Hubbell Tanczos (Robert) of Statesville, NC, her brother Alan Christopher Hubbell (Valerie) of Pennellville, NY, and siblings-in-law Jon Edwin Whitney (Nina) of Schenectady, NY, and Cheryl Whitney Wolff (Robert Better) of Hooksett, NH.The family wishes to thank the caregivers at Tranquillity at Fredericktowne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Frederick Health Hospice.A small memorial service at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, Frederick, will be held with immediate family only, due to the pandemic.