Naomi Anne Raines, 84, formerly of Damascus, Maryland, died Monday, November 2, 2020 at Potomac Valley Nursing Home. Born June 16, 1936 in Washington D.C., she was the daughter of the late Osborne E. "Brown" Williams and Hepsie Anne Burdette Williams.
She is survived by sons Charles Raines and wife Mary of Damascus, Philip Raines of Frederick, and a granddaughter Tiffany Raines of Mt. Airy.
Private burial services will be held at Damascus Cemetery.
