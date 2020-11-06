1/
Naomi Anne Raines
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Naomi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Naomi Anne Raines, 84, formerly of Damascus, Maryland, died Monday, November 2, 2020 at Potomac Valley Nursing Home. Born June 16, 1936 in Washington D.C., she was the daughter of the late Osborne E. "Brown" Williams and Hepsie Anne Burdette Williams.

She is survived by sons Charles Raines and wife Mary of Damascus, Philip Raines of Frederick, and a granddaughter Tiffany Raines of Mt. Airy.

Private burial services will be held at Damascus Cemetery.

Online condolences may be shared with the family through our website at www.molesworthwilliams.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Molesworth-Williams P.A. Funeral Home
26401 Ridge Road
Damascus, MD 20872
(301) 253-2138
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Molesworth-Williams P.A. Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved