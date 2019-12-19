Home

Naomi Esther Adkins

Naomi Esther Adkins Obituary
Mrs. Naomi Adkins, 81, of Frederick went home with the lord on December 19th, 2019, after a lengthy illness. In addition to her loving husband Ray Adkins Sr., Naomi is survived by her daughter Wanda Adkins, son Ray Adkins Jr., and 2 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brothers Robert Clem and Hugh Clem, and her sister Shirley Adkins.

Naomi lived on a farm for most of her life where she was a homemaker. She was a great cook, and will be remembered for all of her amazing dishes, especially her coconut cake.

A visitation will be held Sunday, December 22 from 4-6pm at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mtn. Hwy. Frederick, MD, where a service will take place Monday, December 23 at 11am.

Floral tributes are welcome, or donations may be made to the at .

To sign the online guestbook and leave condolences, please visit www.resthaven.us
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
