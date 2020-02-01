|
Naomi Elizabeth Minnick, 88, Myersville, died Thursday January 30, 2020 at Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center in Frederick. She was the wife of the late Robert Minnick.
Born in Walkersville on February 25, 1931 she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Myrtle Thomas Lambert.
She was a member of the Harmony Church of the Brethren, Myersville and was employed in her early at the Walkersville Shirt Factory, Sagner's and later as a supervisor with Airpax in Frederick until her retirement.
She is survived by two step-sons Jeff Minnick of Pittsburg, CA , Steve Minnick of Union Bridge and five grandchildren and two devoted friends.
Services will be held 10 AM on Wednesday February 8, 2020 at the Harmony Church of the Brethren, 3924 Brethren Church Rd., Myersville. Interment will be made in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020