Naomi Yvonne "Bonnie" Hoffmaster, 82, of Frederick, MD, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at her home. Naomi was the beloved wife of the late Herbert McComas Hoffmaster who died on January 7, 2017. They were married for 63 years.
Born on September 15, 1937 in Shepherdstown, WV, she was the daughter of the late Earl Gardner Marshall and Elizabeth Sloma (Porter) Marshall.
Naomi was a faithful member of the Frederick Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all. She was a devoted mom and was very much involved with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her family and many friends.
Surviving are daughter Denise (Michael) Main, son Gregory (Beverly) Hoffmaster, daughter Susan (Robert) Koogle, son Bruce (Angela) Hoffmaster, son Patrick (Eileen) Hoffmaster, grandson Christopher (Kristine) Hoffmaster, grandson Bruce (Jessica) Hoffmaster, Jr, grandson Bradley (Cari) Hoffmaster, grandson Robert (Emily) Koogle, Jr, granddaughter Chelsie (Ryan) Lundregan, grandson Dominic (Marisa Aguirre) Hoffmaster, grandson Marshall Hoffmaster, granddaughter Ariel Hoffmaster;12 great-grandsons; one great-granddaughter; and sister-in-law Leila Hoffmaster.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son Herbert Hoffmaster, her granddaughter Stacy Hoffmaster; and three sisters, Violetta McDaniel, Marie Marshall, and Delores Keating.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 PM on Thursday, February 27 at Frederick Baptist Church, 5305 Mt. Zion Road Frederick where funeral services will be held on Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m.
Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, PO Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702; or to the Pancreatic Cancer Association.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020