1/1
Natalia Heath
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Natalia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Natalia Heath, 50, of Jefferson, Maryland, passed from this life on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at her home. She leaves behind her husband, Bryan, of 30 years.

Born on November 18, 1969, in South Africa, she was the daughter of Maria Sequeira.

She was in the graduating Class of 1988 from Hanford High School. She was a veteran of the United States Army. Taya was a child care provider for almost 30 years. She was a volunteer at Jefferson Volunteer Fire Company 20 and an EMT with Brunswick Volunteer Ambulance Company 19.

In addition to her husband, and mother, she is survived by her daughters ; her two grandsons; along with many other family members and friends.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Jefferson Ruritan Center, 4603 Lander Road, Jefferson.

In lieu of flowers, the family will accept donations for the care of local cancer patients.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved