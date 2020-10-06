Natalia Heath, 50, of Jefferson, Maryland, passed from this life on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at her home. She leaves behind her husband, Bryan, of 30 years.
Born on November 18, 1969, in South Africa, she was the daughter of Maria Sequeira.
She was in the graduating Class of 1988 from Hanford High School. She was a veteran of the United States Army. Taya was a child care provider for almost 30 years. She was a volunteer at Jefferson Volunteer Fire Company 20 and an EMT with Brunswick Volunteer Ambulance Company 19.
In addition to her husband, and mother, she is survived by her daughters ; her two grandsons; along with many other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Jefferson Ruritan Center, 4603 Lander Road, Jefferson.
In lieu of flowers, the family will accept donations for the care of local cancer patients.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com
.