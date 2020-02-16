|
Natasha Almaraz, 33, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
Born on March 10, 1986, she was the daughter of John Joseph Almaraz and the late Denise Lynn (Miller) Almaraz.
Natasha was a mother, daughter, sister, cousin, niece, girlfriend, and a friend. She was loved by so many. Her laugh and smile were so contagious she could light up almost any room. As a child, she loved taking care of her horses, playing outside, and hanging out with her friends and family. Throughout the course of her life Natasha struggled with mental health, which at times, were a lot for her to deal with and understand. She fought hard everyday to be the best. She would always help people, even when she couldn't help herself. She took classes at Frederick Community College, where she made the Dean's list most semesters. Her goal was to become a social worker so she could make a difference in peoples lives everyday. While in recovery, Tasha worked many different programs and learned so much about herself. She was also able to help many people who crossed her path who were also struggling in similar ways. Tasha loved helping people, but above all she loved being a mom. She would always say her son, Joseph, was her greatest accomplishment in life, and she loved him more than anything. They had a very special bond that can never be broken. Her last few months in this life were spent spending Christmas together with her family, taking her son sledding, to the movies, celebrating his 13th birthday, and spending time with her nieces. Natasha created so many special memories with all of those she cared about. Despite all of her strength and resilience, the pain she felt daily was stronger - stealing her from the rest of the world way too soon. She will be missed forever by so many.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her son, Joseph Carter; brother, Christopher John Almaraz; and sister, Casie Hudson.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, MD.
A celebration of Natasha's life will take place at 4 p.m on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at the funeral home in Frederick where light refreshments will be served immediately following services. Rev. Tim May will officiate. Interment will be private
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020