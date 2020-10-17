1/1
Nathan "Nate" Bell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nathan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nathan "Nate" Leigh Bell, 27, of Walkersville. Maryland passed Thursday October 8, 2020 at Mount Katahdin in Maine. Nate graduated from Walkersville High School in 2011, After which he attended Utah State University and remained in Utah for several years where he enjoyed everything outdoors, including skiing, hiking, and camping. He loved soccer, the Redskins and spending time with family and friends, always entertaining them with a good (and sometimes bad) inappropriate joke. He was always up for a good time, loved a good challenge and would always be the first one there for anyone that needed help.

He was loved by so many people, including his parents Brad and Leslie Bell; sister and brother-in-law Megan and Robert El-Shafey; Grandparents Donald and Carolyn Bell; and Grandmother Evelyn Keck. He was close with his Aunt Brenda Williams, as well as Uncle Bruce Keck. He is beloved by many other aunts, uncles, and cousins, along with a multitude of friends. He is preceded in death by his grandfather Albert Keck and two people he had a very special bond with grandparents Jane and George Candela.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday October 24 at 3:00pm at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick Md. Following the service, the family will be receiving family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family would ask for donations be made to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy at Appalachiantrail.org/get-involved/contribute

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Stauffer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stauffer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved