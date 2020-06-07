Necole Pryor-Olalo
1971 - 2020
Necole A. Pryor-Olalo, 48, of Frederick, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born November 22, 1971 in Frederick, she was the daughter of Jackqualine L. Butler-Sampson and husband Garfield of Frederick and the late Walter E. Pryor, Jr. She was the wife of Fred Olalo of Frederick.

Necole enjoyed spending time with family especially her grandchildren, gambling, playing cards, and taking care of people. While she didn't watch football, she was a "fake" Washington Redskins fan.

Those left to cherish her memory are two daughters: Shamika Jones and Janika Elcock; two sons: Ezekiel Smith, and Elijah Pryor all of Frederick; numerous brothers and sisters including Walter E. Pryor, III and wife Cherie of Hagerstown; Keisha M. Butler and Kendra L. Gray both of Frederick; four grandchildren: Kenny Weedon III, Jazara Elcock, Dakota Emerson, and Lucciano Emerson. She is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. A profuse number of special friends including Darryl Thomas, Andrea Wedge, Beth Hopper, Mark Randolph, Melissa Jackson, Melissa McLaughlin, Sherry Dotson, and Tekeisha Gibson.

In addition to her father, Necole was preceded in death by several family members.

Services and inurnment will be private.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our tribute wall at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartzler Funeral Home
11802 Liberty Road
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-9777
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 7, 2020
R.I.P.. Nikki my prayers goes out to your family at this time no more pain and no more suffering you are going to be loved and missed by so many people and Frederick Maryland that you touch now you are in heaven with the heavenly father my prayers will be with your family at this time restaurant my friend
Mary Lake
Friend
June 7, 2020
Rest In Paradise Nikki!! You will forever be in my heart!! My condolences to the family!!
Michelle Alicea
June 7, 2020
My condolence to the family sorry for your loss
James L Schley
June 7, 2020
In loving memory of Nikki. We will love you and miss you always.
Tina Hawkins Pryor
Family
June 7, 2020
Rest in peace beautiful. You will be missed by many. The family has my sincere condolences.
Tina Goines
June 7, 2020
Sorry to hear of your passing. You will be missed!
Michele McGinley
Friend
