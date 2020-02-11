|
|
Mr. Nehemiah Oswald Fleming, 80, of Frederick, passed away on February 9, 2020 at Ballenger Creek Center. He was the loving husband of Simeone Fleming, his wife of 57 1/2 years.
Born Sept. 17, 1939 in Anguilla, Mr. Fleming was the son of the late Wilfred and Rose Fleming. He was a carpenter, boatwright, and he owned his own business. In addition to loving his family, Mr. Fleming loved the ocean, boating and fishing. He especially loved teaching his five children his trade of carpentry.
In addition to his loving wife, Simeone, Mr. Fleming is survived by five children, Valarie Lee, Carol Burks, Janine Cardoso, Carleen Charles and Ron Fleming; a brother, Steven Fleming & his wife Irma; 13 grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Anita Thima and Georgette Carter; brother-in-law, Jules Louis Williams; and nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives too numerous to mention. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Regna Beresford, Geraldine Williams, John Fleming, Elodia Fleming and Jeffrey Fleming; sisters-in-law, Francisca Fleming and Lisette Clotaire; and sons-in-law, Eric Lee and Ivo Cardoso.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Sunday, February 16th at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick. Floral tributes are welcome. Condolences may be left online at www.resthaven.us.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020