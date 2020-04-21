|
Nellie Louise Fulk-Graham died on April 20th at home surrounded by her family. She was the wife Howard W. Graham for 65 years.
Nellie was born on June 19, 1932 in Gortner, Maryland. She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Jessie, and her brothers William and George Fulk.
She attended Glendale one room school in Gortner Maryland, and graduated from Oakland High School in 1949. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education in 1953 from Frostburg State College. She taught teaching at Paramount Elementary School in Washington County and later at Bradbury Heights in Prince George County. In 1963 they moved to Frederick County where she taught at Yellow Springs and New Market Elementary.
Nellie was a faithful member of Centennial United Methodist church for over 55 years. She was a Sunday School teacher, President of the United Methodist Women for over 15 years and served on the Administrative Council and Trustees Committees.
Nellie served her community by being a devoted 4-H leader, serving on the Board of Federated Charities, The Literacy Council and Second Street and Hope, Inc. She also helped organize and run the Back Door Sale at Centennial Church. She enjoyed taking care of her family, sewing, cross stitching, and embroidery.
Nellie left teaching in the early 1960's to become a loving, caring mother to their four children. She is survived by Debra Rippeon (Scott), Doris Branch (Michael), and Douglas Graham (Christine). Her Grandchildren Crystal, Donald-Lee, Jessica, Jayden, Laura, Derek, Denise and Jared. She also has ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Diana Marie. She will also be remembered by a special nephew Randy Fulk and wife Cindy.
A special thanks to her dedicated caregivers, Sherry Poole, Monica Paige, Donna Houck, Kara Flanigan, Jessica Trimble, Jenna Carswell, Sadie Hamrick her Hospice Nurse Sakeena and all the other Hospice nurses that helped with her care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Hospice of Frederick County 516 Trail Ave, Frederick, MD 21701 or a
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020