Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keeney And Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
For more information about
Nellie Raber
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Nellie Raber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nellie L. Raber


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nellie L. Raber Obituary
Nellie Louise Raber, 92, of Frederick, passed on September 16, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born June 6, 1927 in Frederick, MD, to the late Raymond Crebbs and Ethel Tucker Crebbs Eppley. She was the beloved wife to the late Maurice A. Raber.

Nellie was a homemaker who loved her family, maintaining her home and puzzles.

Nellie is survived by; her daughters Pamela Raber and Valarie Raber, her granddaughters; April Coats and Christina Coats (Jamie), and her sister Eva Price (William). In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter Teresa Coats and son-in-law Allen Coats, her brother David Crebbs (Alice), and step father Charles Eppley.

Graveside services will be held privately at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Michael Levangie and his supportive staff. Thanks also goes out to Dr. Andrea Kaleta and Frederick County Hospice.

Memorial donations can be made in Nellie's name to Frederick County Hospice, 516 Trail Avenue, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nellie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now