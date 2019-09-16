|
Nellie Louise Raber, 92, of Frederick, passed on September 16, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born June 6, 1927 in Frederick, MD, to the late Raymond Crebbs and Ethel Tucker Crebbs Eppley. She was the beloved wife to the late Maurice A. Raber.
Nellie was a homemaker who loved her family, maintaining her home and puzzles.
Nellie is survived by; her daughters Pamela Raber and Valarie Raber, her granddaughters; April Coats and Christina Coats (Jamie), and her sister Eva Price (William). In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter Teresa Coats and son-in-law Allen Coats, her brother David Crebbs (Alice), and step father Charles Eppley.
Graveside services will be held privately at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Michael Levangie and his supportive staff. Thanks also goes out to Dr. Andrea Kaleta and Frederick County Hospice.
Memorial donations can be made in Nellie's name to Frederick County Hospice, 516 Trail Avenue, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019