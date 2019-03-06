Mrs. Nelva Jane Ahalt, 88, of Myersville, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at her home. She was the wife of the late George Edward Ahalt, who died on September 4, 2014. Born in Nebo, VA on July 27, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Henry Jackson and Nellie Pearl Hubble.



Jane had worked for many years as manager of the House of Cards Store in Francis Scott Key Mall and was a wonderful homemaker. She was an accomplished seamstress and cook, who enjoyed entertaining and spending time with her many friends and family. She was a graduate of Poolesville High School Class of 1948.



Jane was a 4-H All Star and formed the Myersville Girls 4-H Club and remained club leader for many years. She loved showing 4-H beef, dairy, swine and sheep. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Myersville, Myersville PTA and the Auxiliary to the Myersville Volunteer Fire Company.



Surviving are her children, Susan J. Miskell and husband Bert, of Frederick, Michael J. Ahalt and wife Cindy, of Jefferson and Julie L. Roberson and husband Keith, of Myersville, a brother, Joseph Hubble and wife Loretta, of Lewistown, three sister-in-laws, Dottie Ahalt, of Frederick, Faye Hubble, of Naples, FL and Ginger Sullivan, of Maple Grove, MN, grandchildren, Bert Miskell III and wife Dawn, Corey Roberson, Kraig Ahalt and wife Julie, Casey Roberson and wife Kindra, Jackie DeLizia and husband Mike, great grandchildren, Riley and Braden Miskell and Lucas DeLizia, and many nieces and nephews. She will also be remembered by Jimmy Rippeonof Myersville who was like a son. She was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph Hubble.



The family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m., on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, March 11, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Hospice of Frederick County, P. O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702. Online condolences may be shared at keeneybasford.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019