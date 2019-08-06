Home

Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
Nicholas Cardy
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
Service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Calvary United Methodist Church
131 West Second Street
Frederick, MD
1951 - 2019
Nicholas Cardy Obituary
Mr. Nicholas George "Nick" Cardy, 67, of Frederick, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019, at the Frederick Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Kelley Ann Rodgers Cardy. Born in Washington, DC on October 11, 1951, he was a son of the late George and Irene Polis Cardy.

Nick was a special education teacher for Frederick County Public Schools, having taught for several years at Walkersville High School.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children; Alex Cardy and Chantay Jensen, of Las Vegas, NV, Selina Adams and Joe, of Severna Park, Jason Ramsburg and Tonya, of Beijing, China and Jeffrey Ramsburg, of Frederick, grandchildren; Clara Adams. Hayden and Harper Ramsburg, brothers, Thomas Cardy and Suzanne, of Germantown and Frank Cardy and Margaret, of Silver Springs, several nieces, nephews and many cousins.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m., on Saturday, August 10, 2019. at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at the Calvary United Methodist Church, 131 West Second Street, Frederick, MD 21701. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his memory to The Bettie Jane Cancer Foundation, P. O. Box 225, Braddock Heights, MD 21703 ( http://www.bettiejanecancerfoundation.org) or to the National Niemann Pick Disease Foundation, P. O. Box 49, Fort Atkinson, WI 53581-0049. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019
