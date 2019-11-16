|
Nicholas Joseph DiSipio, III, age 58, of Mount Airy, Maryland died suddenly on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
Nick was born on Palm Sunday on March 26, 1961 in Philadelphia, PA to Mary DiSipio and the late Nicholas DiSipio, Jr. Nick leaves his loving wife, Theresa Ann, daughters Noelle Onto (Keith) and granddaughter, Riley, daughter Theresa C. DiSipio, mother, Mary DiSipio, sisters, Antoinette Ryan (Fran), Mary Bliven (Mark), Marie Elena Brown (Chuck), a host of nieces, nephews and very special friends and relatives to cherish his memory.
In order to celebrate Nick's life, there will be a gathering of family and friends on Tuesday, November 19th from 6 pm to 9 pm and Wednesday, November 20th from 9 am to 10:50 am at St. Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 9190 Church Street, Libertytown, MD with a Mass of Christian Burial immediately following at 11 am on Wednesday morning.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Nick's memory may be made to the PO Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005, the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research 415 Crossways Park Dr, Woodbury, NY 11797 or St. Peter's Church Mortgage.
Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online Condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019