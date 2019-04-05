Resources More Obituaries for Nicholas Tamburello Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Nicholas Tamburello

Obituary Condolences Flowers Nicholas (Nick) Tamburello, 72 of Wolfsville, MD, entered his heavenly home on March 23, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice Port Charlotte, FL surrounded by family and friends after a recent hospitalization and a five year battle with cancer.



Nick was born October 23, 1946 in Brooklyn, NY to Salvatore and Rose Tamburello. He was drafted into the Army where he served in Vietnam as a crypto repairman. After Vietnam, he worked at Fort Detrick, Frederick, MD with the 1110th signal battalion as an electronic repairman. Following his tour with the Army, he continued his position at Fort Detrick as a civilian and ultimately retired as chief of logistics after 30 years of service.



Following retirement from their jobs, Nick and his wife enjoyed taking cross country trips to Alaska and visiting state and national parks in their truck camper. Nick was an avid fisherman and at one time belonged to a local Bassmaster Club. He was a member of the American Legion Post 15 and the F.O.E #1758 both of Waynesboro, PA, and he was a lifetime member of Middletown AMVETS Post 9.



Nick honored the flag, rooted for the NY Jets, sang to the oldies, fed the birds, and had a fascination with weather; he enjoyed coffee, anything chocolate and a big juicy steak. Nick was always ready to help a friend in need; he could fix just about anything and was a walking encyclopedia especially enjoying trivia. Nick had a charitable spirit and supported organizations such as, St. Jude's, Shriners, the Salvation Army and many veterans groups.



He is survived by Sharon (Poole), his wife of almost 50 years, daughters Eileen Keyser and husband Calvin of Culpeper, VA; Cheryl Mulligan and husband Chris of Rocky Mount, VA; his mother, Rose of Mount Laurel, NJ; brothers Charles of Holbrook, NY, Thomas and wife Pat of Marlton, NJ; many nieces, nephews and friends including best friends Remig Jahrsdoerfer and Dan Webb. Nick was preceded in death by his father Salvatore Tamburello and in-laws George and Gladys Poole.



Visitation will take place between 11-1 on April 13 at Smithsburg Valley Church, 2911 Bikle Rd, Smithsburg, MD. After visitation, a memorial service led by Pastor Allen Youngbar will be held at 1PM at the church followed by a light buffet reception.



Interment of ashes will occur at a later date at Arlington Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice of Port Charlotte, FL www.tidewell.org , Middletown Amvets Post 9, St Jude's .; or any veteran's charity. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries