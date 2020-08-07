Mr. Nicholas Peter Zemo, of Buckeystown, MD, passed away on July 31, 2020 in Frederick, MD after a lengthy illness.
Born June 29, 1936, in Washington, DC, Nicholas was the son of the late Margaret Mooney Broderick of Uniontown, PA and the late Nicholas Nabor Zemo, of Chambersburg, PA. Nicholas was a professional horse trainer for most of his life, including cutting, reining, western pleasure, racing, and other events.
Mr. Zemo is survived by his children and stepchildren, Dawn Zemo, Anita Zemo, John Titus, Lynda Campanell, Nicholas Zemo, Tara Reed, and Glenn Zemo; his sister, Sarah Trayer Mace; his grandchildren Tyler Zemo and Samuel Zemo; and dear friend Brenda Yates.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to Huntington's Disease Society of America (www.hdsa.org
).