Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nina Esworthy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nina Esworthy


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nina Esworthy Obituary
Mrs. Nina Mae Esworthy, 92, of Mt. Airy died Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Kline Hospice House.

Born March 31, 1927 in Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Raymond Hughes and Helen Lucy (Peyton) Hughes.

In earlier years, she owned and operated her own restaurant. She was formerly married to Artie Robert Esworthy Sr.

Mrs. Esworthy is survived by two sons, Artie Robert Esworthy Jr. and wife, Helen; and Kirk Esworthy; one sister, Naomi Lavota; three grandchildren, Artie Robert Esworthy III, Connor Esworthy, and Kurtis Lee Esworthy; and two great-grandchildren, Mazie Esworthy and Ansiley Esworthy.

She was predeceased by two brothers, Buck and Charles Hughes; two sisters, Dorothy Fogle and Marie Rippeon; and a granddaughter, Kelsey Renee Esworthy.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, where funeral services will begin at 11 a.m.

Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stauffer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -