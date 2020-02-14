|
Mrs. Nina Mae Esworthy, 92, of Mt. Airy died Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Kline Hospice House.
Born March 31, 1927 in Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Raymond Hughes and Helen Lucy (Peyton) Hughes.
In earlier years, she owned and operated her own restaurant. She was formerly married to Artie Robert Esworthy Sr.
Mrs. Esworthy is survived by two sons, Artie Robert Esworthy Jr. and wife, Helen; and Kirk Esworthy; one sister, Naomi Lavota; three grandchildren, Artie Robert Esworthy III, Connor Esworthy, and Kurtis Lee Esworthy; and two great-grandchildren, Mazie Esworthy and Ansiley Esworthy.
She was predeceased by two brothers, Buck and Charles Hughes; two sisters, Dorothy Fogle and Marie Rippeon; and a granddaughter, Kelsey Renee Esworthy.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, where funeral services will begin at 11 a.m.
Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020