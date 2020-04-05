|
Noah Jeffrey Homayouni, 18, of Mount Airy, Maryland, passed from this life tragically on Thursday, April 2, 2020.
Born on February 12, 2002, in Silver Spring, MD, he was the son of Nader Amir Homayouni and Melissa Kaye (Bratcher) Homayouni .
Noah has made a huge impact in the lives of those who knew him. He never met a stranger, his zest for life, compassion and humility was contagious. Noah enjoyed reading his bible and shared his love of God with his family and friends. He cherished his family, friends and his beloved dogs, Sasha and Lucy. He also had a passion for lacrosse, he was planning on playing for Howard Community College in the Fall. To know Noah was to love Noah, he was taken away from us much too soon but he will be remembered as a leader with a larger than life personality that would light up a room with his smile. He will be missed tremendously but his legacy of love will live on in each of the lives he touched.
In addition to his parents he is survived by his brother, Nicholas Amir Homayouni; sister, Lexi Rene Wakefield; grandfathers, Jon Bratcher and Edward Walker; aunts, Shelly Cavallaro and her husband, Michael, Kiki Jones and her husband, Ben and Soraya Homayouni; uncles, Jeff Bratcher and his wife, Sarah, Bijan Homayouni. He is also survived numerous cousins, his lacrosse families and many dear friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Sharon Walker and Charlotte and Homayoun Homayouni.
A private interment will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery.
A celebration of Noah's life will be announced at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020