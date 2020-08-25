Norbert W. Novocin, Sr. ("Norb") passed away peacefully at his home in Mount Airy, MD, on Aug. 23, 2020, surrounded by loving family. He was the husband of Sandra Novocin, his beloved wife of 40 years.
Norb was born May 21, 1936, the second of four children to the late Victor and late Alvina Novocin in Cudahy, WI. After graduation from high school in 1954, Norb joined the U.S. Air Force, trained as a meteorologist and served in the Korean Conflict. After armed service to our country, Norb began his career in meteorology with the National Weather Service. He was stationed in both the Antarctic (where Novocin Peak was named after him) and in Alaska. He earned his Bachelor's Degree from University of Maryland Eastern Shore. From 1965 to 1976, Norb worked at Wallops Island, VA in support of the NASA Apollo space program. In 1977, Norb became meteorologist in charge at the Washington Air Traffic Control Center until his retirement in 1996. Norb was very proud of his country and his 42 years of public service.
Following retirement, Norb began an active life with his wife, full of travel, spending time with family and friends and showing Irish Setters and Bernese Mountain Dogs. He also introduced Tibetan Spaniels to their kennel. Norb was well liked wherever he went and never met a stranger. Always the optimist, he overcame many health issues throughout the years and was never one to complain. Norb was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, Washington Nationals fan and loved to go to Charles Town Racetrack to bet on the races and knew how to pick the winners.
Norb's love for his family and friends were evident every day. In addition to his devoted wife, Sandy, he is survived by his children Norb Novocin, Jr. and wife, Marie of Seaford, DE; Dan Novocin and wife Kathy of Humble, TX; Doug Novocin and wife, Mary of Mt. Airy, MD; Anne Wilson and husband, Doug of Littlestown, PA; Tracy Barnes of Raleigh, NC; and Niki Eastley and husband, Carl of Clarksburg, MD. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Andy, Judah, & Casey Novocin, Amanda Bee, Carol O'Connor, Nathan Novocin, Tyler & Kat Wilson, Cole & Megan Eastley, 5 great-grandchildren, and one sister, Dolores "Cookie" Conway of Minneapolis, MN, as well as many nephews and nieces.
Norb was predeceased by his brother Joseph Novocin and sister Lois Grambow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Wounded Warriors
Project at woundedwarriorproject.org
or to TSCA Rescue & Health Trust at tstrust.org
.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 PM on Thursday August 27, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Blvd., Mt. Airy.
Funeral services and interment will be private.