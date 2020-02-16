Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-1577
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
12:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Marie Young


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma Marie Young Obituary
Mrs. Norma Marie Young, 90, of Walkersville, passed away peacefully at home on February 15, 2020. She was the wife of the late James Young, who passed in 2008. Born on January 19, 1930 in Washington, DC, Norma was the daughter of the late Lester, Sr. and Marie Stambaugh.

She was employed with the CIA for 10 years before starting a family.

Norma was very much loved by her family and friends, always with a happy smile and helping hand.

Mrs. Young is survived by three children, Michele Zittle (husband Doug), Lance Young and Brian Young; six grandchildren, James "Bump" Young, Kristen Leadore (husband Andrew), Kathlina Richburg (husband Franklin), Chelsea Espe (husband Luke), Jena Zittle and David Young; great-grandchildren, Eden Richburg, Tinsley Young, Mackenzie Leadore and Rowland Young. She was preceded in death by her brother, Lester Stambaugh, Jr.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy., Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Frederick.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -