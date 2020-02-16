|
|
Mrs. Norma Marie Young, 90, of Walkersville, passed away peacefully at home on February 15, 2020. She was the wife of the late James Young, who passed in 2008. Born on January 19, 1930 in Washington, DC, Norma was the daughter of the late Lester, Sr. and Marie Stambaugh.
She was employed with the CIA for 10 years before starting a family.
Norma was very much loved by her family and friends, always with a happy smile and helping hand.
Mrs. Young is survived by three children, Michele Zittle (husband Doug), Lance Young and Brian Young; six grandchildren, James "Bump" Young, Kristen Leadore (husband Andrew), Kathlina Richburg (husband Franklin), Chelsea Espe (husband Luke), Jena Zittle and David Young; great-grandchildren, Eden Richburg, Tinsley Young, Mackenzie Leadore and Rowland Young. She was preceded in death by her brother, Lester Stambaugh, Jr.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy., Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Frederick.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020