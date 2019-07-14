Norma "Jeannie" Martin, 87, of Frederick, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019, at her home in Taney Village Apartments, surrounded by her special friends. She was born on February 24, 1932 in Kersey, Pennsylvania, the 7th of 8 children born to Fred and Katie Dollinger.



Norma "Jeannie" proudly served her country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. She was in a B-29 bomber to test its radar system in the early 1950s as part of her duties. Later on, she went to work at NIH , ending with over 30 years, with the Federal Government. She had also worked at Frederick Memorial Hospital, while living in Frederick 15 years. She had also spent time in Florida and Texas before coming back to Frederick to stay.



Thru out her life starting at the age of five,she was very involved in music, she had a beautiful soprano voice. She loved taking part in musical plays and choral groups. She belonged to the Frederick County Golden Tones for 12 years and she was a cantor and soloist for St. Johns Catholic Church for 15 years. She and Odetta enjoyed playing the slots in Charles Town, WV and a trip to Las Vegas.



The family would like to thank several folks for the wonderful and compassionate care that was given to Norma "Jeannie", Lisa Tew, CNA, From the Department of Social Services, Dr. Neeti Bhargava and Dr. Julie El-taher,.staff and care givers of Carroll Hospice, who recently awarded her with a certificate for serving in the Air Force.



Surviving her is her son-in-law, Kevin Whalen and granddaughter Meghan Whalen, both of Rockville, one sister, Dot Rinne and husband Bill, of Houston, TX, and many loving nieces and nephews. She also leaves two special friends, Odetta Brown who always made sure she was cared for in every way and Gerry Freehof, who she met when they were both 19 and serving in the Air Force. She sadly was preceded in death by her children, Katie Whalen and James "Mickey" Martin, within 28 days in 2010 and her four brothers and two sisters.



Her wishes, there will be no funeral or service, as she chose to donate her body to the Maryland Anatomy Board. for advancement of medical research education.



She also would like any memorial contributions be made in her memory to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 14 to July 15, 2019