1/1
Norma Myers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Norma Gouker Myers, 87, of Frederick, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at the Frederick Health Hospital, from complications of a stroke. She was the wife of the late William A. Myers, Sr. Born in Frederick on November 15, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence X. Sr., and Mary Jane (Tracey) Gouker.

Norma was a graduate of Frederick High School Class of 1951. She worked at Lincoln Financial, where she paid health insurance claims. She retired from Frederick County Government, where she worked in the Finance Department. She was an avid reader, enjoyed the beach, working in the garden, playing bingo and she loved attending the Great Frederick Fair.

Surviving are her children, William A. Myers, Jr. and wife Robin, Stephen L. Myers and Frances Myers, all of Frederick, a sister, Virginia Keeney, of WV, sister-in-law, Paula Gouker, of Boonsboro and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Ellen Myers, three brothers, Lawrence X. Gouker, Jr., John Gouker and Thomas Gouker.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment will be in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick. Mask and social distancing will be in effect. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.keeneybasford.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved