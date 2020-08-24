Norman Earle Palmer



Born in Indianapolis and raised in Germantown, MD, Norman knew what it was to work hard, having started in the family business at age 10. He married Sandy Hardeman on August 19, 1967. Norman graduated from college shortly after, then joined the Army and attended Officer Candidate School at Ft. Benning, GA. After service to his country, he owned and operated Green Valley Wine & Spirits in Monrovia, MD for 27 years. He retired in 2005 but returned often to the store to visit old customers whom he considered dear friends. Norman was involved in his local community and was an active member of the Lions Club and the American Legion in Damascus. His love of life and adventurous spirit led him on multiple scuba- and cave-diving trips across the Caribbean, tarpon fishing in the Florida Keys, and on a trek to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro. He and Sandy also embarked on journeys to Japan, Greece, Spain, and Peru, and in retirement they spent 15 years traveling across the US and Canada in their RV. The only thing Norman loved more than adventure was spending time with his family, and he was happiest sitting around a table in his home with good food and friends. In spite of his battle with cancer over the past year, Norman received immense joy from being with his grandchild, who was born last August. Surviving Norman are wife Sandy, daughter Molly, grandson Leo, siblings Martha, Mary, Stephen, and Earle, and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased are his parents Virginia and Elmer, brother Michael, sister Chris, and nephew Matthew. The family will receive friends on September 12 from 1-3:30pm at Kemptown Park Shelter #1, 3456 Kemptown Church Rd, Monrovia, MD 21770. Social distance and masks required.



