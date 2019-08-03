|
Norman Eugene Cavell, 59, of Woodhull, New York, has gone to the big farm to be with God on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Born on March 9, 1960, in Gettysburg, PA, he was the son of John N. Cavell and Dorothy Virginia (Pittinger) Cavell.
He was a dairy farmer in Boyds, MD with his father and two brothers and he also loved showing his prize winning Ayrshire's. In 1988, he purchased a farm in Woodhull, NY and later drove for Crooker Trucking, while continuing to farm. Norman was very quiet at first, but to know him, you were soon a friend for life. We love you, and will always miss you.
He is survived by brothers: Dennis Cavell and wife Regina and Chris Cavell and wife Elizabeth; many nieces and nephews including: Eric Cavell, Jesse Libert, Debbie O'Brien as well as numerous great nieces and great nephews including: Matthew, Benjamin and Dorothy Cavell as well as Airrianna and Eillianna Carr. He will also be remembered by numerous family and friends in Maryland and New York. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Patrick Cavell.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 6 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm and 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, August 7 at 11:00 am in the chapel of the funeral home, Rev. Karin Albaugh officiating. Interment will be in The Creagerstown Cemetery, Creagerstown, MD.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family
