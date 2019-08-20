|
Mr. Norman W. "Buddy" Fogle, 85 of Hagerstown and formerly a long time resident of Frederick, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at his home, with his family by his bedside. He was the husband of 65 years to Janet Clingan Fogle. Born in Frederick on September 4, 1933, he was a son of the late Paul, Sr., and Mary Crum Fogle.
Buddy worked for several years at C. C. Carty Furniture Store, and for 15 years at JB Interiors and for many years owned and operated a his lawn service.
Surviving in addition to his wife is his son Mark A. Fogle, Sr., and wife Sandra, three grandchildren, Jennifer Bowie and husband Charles, Mark, Jr., and wife Stephanie, and David and wife Stephanie four great-grandchildren, Maeby, Saela, Ella and Ben and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Holly Sue
and was the last of his immediate family.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the Keeney and basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, August 23, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery Frederick.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be in his memory to Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Ave., Hagerstown, MD 21742
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019